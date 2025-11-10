Trump slams ‘dishonest’ BBC; outgoing news chief Turness defends it as ‘not institutionally biased’

Speaking first time in public since her resignation, Head of News Deborah Turness on Monday (10 Nov) said that the corporation "is not institutionally biased." "Mistakes are made", but the BBC's journalists are "hardworking people who strive for impartiality," she told reporters outside the broadcaster's London headquarters. She further said it had been "the privilege of my career to serve as the CEO of BBC News and to work with our brilliant team of journalists".

"I stepped down over the weekend because the buck stops with me. But I'd like to make one thing very clear: BBC News is not institutionally biased.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday (Nov 09), following a controversy over the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump in a documentary.

The BBC has come under criticism for editing a portion of Trump's January 6, 2021, speech delivered before protesters stormed the US Capitol in Washington. Critics argued that the edited version, featured in a BBC documentary, was misleading as it omitted a key section in which Trump urged his supporters to demonstrate "peacefully and patriotically."



Reacting to the resignations, the US president Donald Trump attacked the BBC, calling it 'dishonest'. he also threatened legal action against the broadcaster and welcomed the resignation of its senior executive, "The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught 'doctoring' my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th," he wrote on Truth Social.

He continued: ‘These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!

Meanwhile, BBC Chair Samir Shah on Monday apologised for an “error of judgment” in editing a speech in a Panorama documentary. Shah acknowledged that the edit gave a misleading impression and should have been handled more carefully. He underlined that the issue had been reviewed internally earlier this year, but said the BBC should have taken formal action at the time.