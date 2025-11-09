/‘Leftist propaganda’: White House slams BBC over fake news against Trump, UK govt said THIS

The UK government on Sunday termed as "incredibly serious" the allegations concerning the BBC's edited clips featuring US President Donald Trump in one of its flagship documentary programmes. Culture, Media and Sport Minister Lisa Nandy said the issue warranted an explanation, as the broadcaster confirmed that its chair, Samir Shah, would appear before a parliamentary committee on Monday, according to a report by the AFP.

Several Media outlets, including the BBC, reported on Sunday that Shah's response is expected to include an apology. The development unfolded after the white House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the BBC of spreading “fake news” and branded it a “leftist propaganda machine”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Leavitt criticised the broadcaster for being “ purposefully dishonest.” The BBC has come under fire for allegedly misleading viewers by selectively editing a speech delivered by Trump ahead of the 2021 Capitol riots. The version shown in the Panorama programme appeared to suggest Trump told his supporters he would walk with them to the US Capitol and “fight like hell.”

However, in the unedited footage, Trump instead urged the crowd to accompany him to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.” At the time, he was contesting Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election that ended his first term.

"The BBC chairman will provide a full response to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Monday," a BBC spokesperson said. The edit was part of a documentary named "Trump: A Second Chance?", which was broadcast the week before last year's presidential election in the US.

A series of allegations against the BBC

Nandy added that the edited video of Trump was one of a number of concerns about editorial standards at the BBC. "It isn't just about the Panorama programme, although that is incredibly serious; there are a series of very serious allegations made, the most serious of which is that there is systemic bias in the way that difficult issues are reported at the BBC," she told BBC television in an interview.

She also said that she was concerned about a tendency for editorial standards and the language used in reports found to be "entirely inconsistent" whether it be on "Israel, Gaza... trans people or on this issue about President Trump".