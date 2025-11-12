/Israel destroyed more than 1500 building in one month since ceasefire

Since the US brokered a ceasefire on October 10, Israel has continued to bomb across Gaza. Approximately 1500 buildings were razed to the ground, according to an investigation by the BBC of the satellite images of Israel-occupied Gaza. The photos show that the entire neighbourhood had been flattened by the Israel Defence Forces.

The radar images before and after the ceasefire were traced using a change detection algorithm to analyse the destruction, and then they were manually counted. The BBC report suggests that the real number can be more than what is being projected, as visuals of some of the areas were not available.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It is hard to be conclusive from the satellite images, especially when the point of view is from above. However, these buildings did not have visible damage or signs like rubble or changes to their outlines. These images show damage to the gardens, trees and some small orchards in Khan Younis and Rafa.

Israel claims the damages are in line with the deal