/'She's a patriot': Kash Patel slams critics for 'baseless rumours' over using $60 million FBI jet for meeting girlfriend Alexis Wilkins

FBI Director Kash Patel has faced criticism for reportedly using a government jet to meet his girlfriend in Pennsylvania. While the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now come to his rescue, claiming that no rules were violated in the usage. Kashyap has also defended himself and called the allegations “disgustingly baseless” and politically motivated. He has also defended his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins saying that she is a 'true patriot'. The controversy erupted after former FBI agent and conservative commentator Kyle Seraphin alleged that Patel flew on a USD 60 million FBI jet to watch Wilkins' performance at a wrestling event at Penn State University on October 25.

In a post on X, Patel slammed those whom he called “uninformed internet anarchists” and said that the “baseless rumours” will not distract him from his job at the FBI. He also said that he does not have an objection to people criticising him, but they shouldn't go after those in FBI who are doing great work or his family. Defending her girlfriend, he said, “The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life. Attacking her isn’t just wrong — it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them.”