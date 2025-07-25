/Falling from the sky: What’s really behind the deadly trend of fighter jet crashes in Asia?

A string of recent accidents involving fighter jets across Asia has exposed systemic vulnerabilities in ageing fleets and strained maintenance regimes. The worst occurred on July 21, 2025, when a Bangladesh Air Force F‑7 BGI training jet crashed into the Milestone School campus in Dhaka. The tragedy killed at least 29 people, including the pilot and 25 children, and injured more than 100 others as the jet suffered mechanical failure shortly after take‑off. Other incidents include fatal crashes of Indian Air Force Jaguars in Rajasthan in July and earlier in Gujarat, highlighting the rising risk even in larger air forces.

China leads Asia with approximately 1,212 fighter and interceptor aircraft, being the second largest in the world behind the United States. India follows, fielding some 513 combat aircraft, while Pakistan operates close to 328 such jets. South Korea and Taiwan maintain 315 and 285 fighters respectively. India currently operates 31 combat squadrons, down from sanctioned strength of 42, equating to roughly 522 aircraft, just surpassing Pakistan’s estimated 450 jets. China boasts 66 squadrons, emphasising its numerical advantage.

The Legacy Aircraft Dilemma

Many fleets still rely on Cold‑War era jets. Bangladesh’s F‑7 BGI is the final Chinese export variant of the Soviet‑designed MiG‑21, delivered between 2011 and 2013. Despite upgrades, the F‑7 family has long been involved in accidents. Nations including Pakistan and Iran still operate F‑7s, some of which have crashed repeatedly over the years. India continues to operate a dwindling number of MiG‑21s, once criticised as 'flying coffins', though plans to retire the type were accelerated in 2023‑24, cutting the fleet from 127 to just 36 aircraft. Nevertheless, India has consistently emphasised its commitment to modernising the air force by inducting domestically produced fighter jets.

Maintenance and Training Shortfalls

Older aircraft are difficult to maintain, since they demand more frequent and rigorous maintenance. Structural fatigue, obsolete avionics and difficulties sourcing spare parts all heighten accident risk. Maintenance budgets in smaller air forces are often insufficient; training hours are cut, and flight simulators are in short supply. Pilot error in challenging environments, monsoon weather, mountainous terrain and dense urban areas, becomes more likely when training is limited.

Procurement Driven by Politics Over Safety

Procurement decisions are sometimes driven by diplomatic or offset agreements rather than operational suitability. Bangladesh’s reliance on Chinese-built F‑7 jets reflects longstanding ties, but those jets have faced repeated scrutiny over safety. Pakistan’s choice of the jointly developed JF‑17 with China promises affordability and modernisation, yet reliability questions remain. The failure to invest seriously in logistics or maintenance chains magnifies risk once jets enter service.

Recent Crashes Illustrate the Stakes

In March 2025, one of India’s Jaguars crashed during take‑off from Ambala; earlier in the year, separate incidents involved a Jaguar and an AN‑32 transport aircraft. The July crash in Rajasthan is the second fatal Jaguar accident in three months, raising alarm about ageing airframes and maintenance lapses. The Dhaka disaster remains perhaps the deadliest aviation incident in recent Bangladeshi history and has triggered student protests and calls for a halt to outdated aircraft use.

The Way Forward: Modernisation and Safety First

Replacement programmes, such as India’s adoption of Rafale and HAL Tejas, offer promise. China is deploying advanced platforms including J‑20 stealth fighters and J‑16 multirole aircraft. However, modern hardware alone will not suffice. Proper funding for ground crew, supply of spares, pilot training and investigative transparency are essential to reduce risk.

Asia may house some of the world’s largest air forces by numbers, but several nations remain vulnerable due to ageing fleets, inadequate maintenance and flawed procurement strategies. Crashes are not random accidents, they are symptoms of structural issues. Future air power credibility will rely not only on acquiring jets, but on sustaining them safely in the skies.