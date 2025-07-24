/What is Chikungunya? China hit by worst outbreak in 20 years! Key symptoms and what you should know

China is grappling with its worst chikungunya outbreak since the virus was first detected there nearly two decades ago. According to national broadcaster CCTV, over 3,100 cases have been reported in July alone, concentrated in Foshan city in the southern province of Guangdong. The region’s hot and humid climate creates ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, fuelling the rapid spread of the disease.

Chikungunya, first identified in Tanzania in 1952, is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, the same genus that spreads dengue and Zika viruses. In response to the rising threat, local authorities in Guangdong have stepped up anti-mosquito measures, urging residents to remove stagnant water from flower pots, containers and drains to reduce breeding sites.

Symptoms and long-term impact

Chikungunya infection typically leads to high fever, severe joint pain, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. While most patients recover within days, some may continue to suffer from joint pain and stiffness for months or even years, particularly older adults or those with underlying health conditions. The WHO notes that this prolonged discomfort can resemble arthritis and significantly affect daily life.

In China, the outbreak is part of a broader global trend. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported over 2,20,000 chikungunya cases and 80 deaths in 14 countries this year. Even France and Italy have documented locally acquired cases, underscoring the disease’s expanding reach amid climate change and increased international travel.

How Mumbai is responding amid rising risk

Closer to home, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified efforts to curb mosquito-borne diseases following early monsoon rains. Byculla and Parel have emerged as major hotspots, prompting insecticide squads to destroy thousands of breeding sites daily. Over the past year, the BMC has eliminated around 17,500 Anopheles (malaria-spreading) and 82,000 Aedes (dengue- and chikungunya-spreading) mosquito sites.

Ways to prevent it

Preventing chikungunya largely depends on reducing exposure to mosquito bites and eliminating breeding sites. Health experts recommend using mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or eucalyptus oil on exposed skin, especially during early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active. Wearing long-sleeved shirts, trousers, and covered footwear can further limit bites. At home, installing mosquito screens on windows and doors helps keep mosquitoes out. Crucially, stagnant water in flower pots, buckets, coolers, and drains must be emptied regularly to prevent mosquito breeding. Community action combined with personal vigilance is key to controlling the spread of chikungunya and reducing the risk of outbreaks.