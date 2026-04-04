/FACT CHECK: Pam Bondi’s DOJ portrait ‘dumped in bin’? Here’s what department said

After US President Donald Trump fired US Attorney General Pam Bondi, a claim on social media was widely circulated that stated the official portrait of Bondi was thrown into a rubbish bin at the Department of Justice (DOJ). The claim was swiftly rejected by the department, which described the allegation as “fake news”.

The claim originated from a viral image showing a framed portrait of Bondi placed upside down inside a wire trash can, purportedly within a DOJ office in Washington. The photograph was shared extensively online, fuelling speculation that the portrait had been discarded shortly after her exit from office.

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However, the DOJ pushed back against the narrative. In a post from an official-linked account, the department dismissed the claim as inaccurate.

Before the controversy, Bondi’s portrait had been displayed on a wall alongside images of US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The image has not been independently verified, and no credible evidence has emerged to substantiate the claim that the portrait was disposed of by the department. Bondi, a long-time ally of Trump, had served as Attorney General amid a tenure that drew scrutiny, including criticism over her handling of Justice Department files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump considering replacing Tulsi Gabbard as intelligence chief?

US President Donald Trump has privately sounded out members of his cabinet in recent weeks on whether to replace Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The discussions reportedly stem from Trump’s frustration over Gabbard’s handling of a former deputy who had challenged the administration’s justification for a potential conflict with Iran. Sources said the intelligence chief was seen as having shielded the official, deepening tensions within the administration.