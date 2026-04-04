/'We are in war': Trump's first reaction after US jets downed, says 'won't derail Iran talks'

US President Donald Trump, in his first comments on the jet incidents, said the downing of an American military jet would not affect negotiations with Iran, NBC News reported. Speaking in a brief interview, Trump dismissed concerns that the incident could derail diplomacy. “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war,” he said when asked whether the latest developments would impact talks.

These remarks mark Trump’s first public reaction to the reported loss of a US aircraft during the ongoing conflict, as military operations and diplomatic efforts continue simultaneously. During the interview, Trump declined to provide details on ongoing search-and-rescue operations for the downed jet, citing the sensitivity of the situation. He also expressed frustration with media coverage of what he described as a complex and active military mission.

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Two US jets crash in Gulf

On Friday, two US military aircraft incidents occurred in the Middle East, heightening tensions amid the ongoing conflict. A US F-15E Strike Eagle was first reported shot down over Iran. One crew member was rescued, while search-and-rescue efforts continue for the second, with conflicting reports about their status. Some media reports suggest the second crew member may be in Iranian custody, while others indicate that search efforts are still underway.

Separately, a second US Air Force combat aircraft went down in the region, according to a US official speaking on condition of anonymity. It remains unclear whether the aircraft crashed, was shot down, or if Iran was involved. Details on the crew’s status and exact location have not yet been confirmed. The New York Times had earlier reported the second aircraft incident.