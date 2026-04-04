/Trump’s $152 million plan to revive Alcatraz – Everything about the notorious prison

Now an historical landmark and a tourist location with 1.2 million visitors annually, Alcatraz first opened as a federal penitentiary in 1934. It was among the most secure prisons in the United States due to its isolated location on an island. A small number of prisoners were held in the facility, including high-profile inmates such as Al Capone. In 1962, the island fortress became an American cultural lore after three inmates made an escape, becoming an inspiration for the movie “Escape from Alcatraz” starring Clint Eastwood. The prison was closed shortly after in 1962, and since the early 1970s, it has been managed by the National Park Service as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.