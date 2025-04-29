A Truth Social post screenshot went viral on social media, claiming that US President Donald Trump announced to rename the US state of "New Mexico" to "New America". However, the claim is "entirely false", KRQE News reported.

According to Google Trends, there has been a recent increase in searches over the past week for information about Trump announcing a decision to rename New Mexico.

The rumour circulated on X and Facebook last week, along with screenshots allegedly showing a Truth Social post from Trump, making the proposal.

Let's fact check

After checking whether the information was true or not, it was confirmed that the post in question was fabricated.

It emerged that the narrative which spread on social media, came from a satirical article that was misconstrued as fact, as reported by News Break.

There is no record of such a statement made on Trump's official Truth Social account.

The claim emerged from a parody website which is already known for satirical political commentary. The article "falsely" cites Trump as saying that renaming New Mexico would "finally make sense" because "there's already one Mexico".

The article was published in a humorous manner, however, screenshots of the headline and fake quotes were shared on X and Facebook, without reference to its satirical origins.

It created confusion among people, while some believed it was legitimate news.

Moreover, several local media outlets in Mexico also received queries from concerned residents and viewers asking if the state's name was actually being changed.

After a fact check was done, there is no evidence of Trump making such claims regarding renaming the US state of New Mexico.

Also, a spokesperson for New Mexico's governor's office also confirmed that no such communications had been received from any federal officials or political figures.

The spokesperson said that the claim is "clearly fictitious and not grounded in any reality.”

