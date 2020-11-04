Facebook suspends groups spreading misinformation on US Election results day as #StopTheSteal trends

The social media platforms Facebook and Twitter suspended several accounts on the US election day as the accounts were spreading misinformation about the elections and were wrongly predicting win of the current President Donald Trump against the former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Twitter claimed that multiple accounts had been suspended for "coordination", a practice where the accounts post identical content but claim to be different individuals or groups. These accounts have been suspended for indulging in inauthentic behavior and spreading misinformation about the US elections.

One of the accounts suspended by Twitter, SVNewsAlerts, had more than 78,000 followers, out of which more than 10,000 have increased in the past one week. The acount was suspended for posting content related to and hinting towards civil unreast after the US election results and kept stressing that the voting was a fruad and the process of vote counting was not reliable.

The accounts were suspended after #StopTheSteal started trending on social media platforms and the Twitter mentions increased form 10-12 to nearly 2,000 within minutes, loacal reporters claimed.

Meanwhile, the FBI and the New York attorney general have also started an investigation to find the criminal mind behind the numerous mysterious robocalls that Americans received urging them to stay home instead of casting their ballots. The call was received in several states and nobody has been caught for this yet. The calls, however, have stopped, local media houses claimed.

Facebook also labelled Trump's post in which he had questioned the reliability of the mail-in voting and claiming the in-person voting system has a "history of trustworthiness" in the country. Another video posted by the Fix news channel was also labelled by Facebook a trump was heard accusing Biden of "cheating” in Pennsylvania voting.