Facebook must prioritise children’s wellbeing, Zuckerberg has been warned

A global alliance of child protection campaigners and experts have warned Facebook founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg that Facebook must take steps to restore faith in its platforms.

Zuckerberg is urged to publish its internal assessments of the risks young people face on its services in a letter with 59 signatories. This will include the UK’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and the Child Rescue Coalition in the UK.

He is also urged to take a few steps to address concerns over its approach to protecting children on its social media platform, its Instagram photo and its WhatsApp messaging service.

The steps involve, sharing all its internal research on the impact its platforms have on children’s wellbeing, setting out what research has been conducted on how the company’s services contribute to child sexual abuse, publish risk assessments of how the platforms affect children, providing details of an internal reputation review of the products, and, reviewing the child protection implications of encrypted messaging.

“The company must do significantly better to regain the trust of parents and child protection professionals, and most importantly, to ensure its product decisions contribute to rather than compromise children’s safety and wellbeing,” read the letter.

The letter comes after a series of revelations from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. She has accused Facebook of promoting products that are responsible for fueling hate and harming children's mental health.

In an interview with the CBS news show "60 Minutes", she said that Facebook was "substantially worse" than anything she had seen before. "Facebook over and over again has shown it chooses profit over safety. It is subsidising, it is paying for its profits with our safety," Haugen said.

"The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world," she added.