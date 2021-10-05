'Facebook weakens our democracy, harms kids': Top quotes from whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies before a Senate Committee Photograph:( AFP )
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the US Congress on Tuesday, telling lawmakers the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of some young users.
On Tuesday, a Facebook whistleblower told US senators that the social media juggernaut promotes divisiveness, hurts children, and urgently needs to be controlled, prompting promises that Congress will take long-delayed action.
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who disclosed reams of internal information to authorities and The Wall Street Journal, testified on Capitol Hill, fueling one of the company's most serious crises yet.
Watch: How Facebook algorithm harms children
Also read: Hate speech for profit: Facebook whistleblower reveals identity
Here are top quotes from Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony:
Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for businesses like as Google and Pinterest, but she told CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday that Facebook was "significantly worse" than anything she had ever seen.
Also read | Mark Zuckerberg loses $7 billion in hours as Facebook plunges
Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of policy and global affairs, fiercely denied that its platforms are "poison" for adolescents, only days after a heated, hours-long congressional session in which US legislators questioned the firm on its influence on young users' mental health.
Late Monday, Facebook blamed the outage on changes to router configurations that coordinate network traffic between its data centres.
For years, US legislators have vowed to regulate Facebook and other social media platforms in response to complaints that the internet companies violate privacy, serve as a platform for hazardous disinformation, and harm the well-being of young people.
(With inputs from agencies)