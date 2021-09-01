Facebook 'incorrectly deletes' account of US Marine’s mother who blamed Biden for her son’s death in Kabul attack

Facebook reportedly deleted the account of Shana Chappell the mother of US Marine Kareem Nikoui who was killed in the suicide bombing in Kabul last week.

“It seems Instagram took it upon themselves to delete my account because I am assuming it was because I gained so many followers over my son's death due to Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor,” Shana Chappell had written on Facebook.

Also Read: Biden discusses ‘tough decisions’ after US troops leave Afghanistan

The company's move was slammed on social media as netizens criticised the tech giant.

Talk about adding insult to injury! 😠Imagine pouring your heartbreak out on FB only to have the post taken down. How truly truly awful. I’m so sorry for your loss Shana Chappell. I will say yet another prayer for your son and his 12 fellow soldiers. 🙏 — tiffany swisher (@tiffswisher1) August 31, 2021 ×

shana Chappell was censored and deleted from social media for sharing her frustrations and grief? What is wrong with social media? Why can’t an American citizen type a story about her sons death? This is so unbelievably sad — Karissa Gates🦩 (@KHLOE_LEX_GRAY) August 31, 2021 ×

I'm retweeting this for Shana Chappell. No parent's grief should be silenced. Shame on you Twitter and any other platform that does this. — .aka chipper tk. (@timothyscottmo4) August 31, 2021 ×

Facebook however expressed "deepest condolences" to Chappell and her family while adding that "her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it.” Her Instagram and Facebook were restored later.

Shana Chappell's son was among the 13 US service members who were killed during last Thursday's attack at Kabul airport in which several Afghans were also killed. Terror group ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Watch:

Chappell had attacked President Biden for the death of her son in Kabul on Facebook saying: "my son's blood is on your hands".

Melissa Melendez, a California Senator had flagged Chappell’s social media accounts were suspended.

Shana Chappell, mother of Marine and American hero Kareem Nikoui killed in Kabul, has had her FB and Instagram accounts suspended for posts she made about her son. — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) August 31, 2021 ×

Chappell had said on the social media account that, "As soon as I posted about what happened to my son Instagram started pulling up my posts from months ago and sending me notifications that if I kept posting stuff like this that they would disable my account. Posts from months ago!”

Chappell's Instagram and Facebook became active from Tuesday after the raging controversy.

(With inputs from Agencies)