Facebook 'incorrectly deletes' account of US Marine’s mother who blamed Biden for her son’s death in Kabul attack

WION Web Team
Washington Published: Sep 01, 2021, 11:23 AM(IST)

Shana Chappell with her son US Marine Kareem Nikoui Photograph:( Twitter )

Shana Chappell's son US Marine Kareem Nikoui was among the 13 US service members who were killed during Kabul airport attack in which several Afghans were also killed. Terror group ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the attack

Facebook reportedly deleted the account of Shana Chappell the mother of US Marine Kareem Nikoui who was killed in the suicide bombing in Kabul last week.

“It seems Instagram took it upon themselves to delete my account because I am assuming it was because I gained so many followers over my son's death due to Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor,” Shana Chappell had written on Facebook.

Also Read: Biden discusses ‘tough decisions’ after US troops leave Afghanistan

The company's move was slammed on social media as netizens criticised the tech giant.

Facebook however expressed "deepest condolences" to Chappell and her family while adding that "her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it.” Her Instagram and Facebook were restored later.

Shana Chappell's son was among the 13 US service members who were killed during last Thursday's attack at Kabul airport in which several Afghans were also killed. Terror group ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chappell had attacked President Biden for the death of her son in Kabul on Facebook saying: "my son's blood is on your hands".

Melissa Melendez, a California Senator had flagged Chappell’s social media accounts were suspended. 

Chappell had said on the social media account that, "As soon as I posted about what happened to my son Instagram started pulling up my posts from months ago and sending me notifications that if I kept posting stuff like this that they would disable my account. Posts from months ago!” 

Chappell's Instagram and Facebook became active from Tuesday after the raging controversy.

(With inputs from Agencies)

