Highlights of Biden's speech: The President discusses ‘tough decisions’ after US troops leave Afghanistan

The Islamic State-Khorasan, which killed 13 US troops in a suicide attack at Kabul airport, has been warned by US President Joe Biden that they will face increased retaliation from Washington.

These are the highlights of his address to the nation:



‘It was time to end this war’

Hours after the last US jets left Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made his strongest defence yet for his administration's handling of the drawdown.

Biden said celebrating the end of the US occupation of Afghanistan that he was not ready to allow a "forever war" turn into a "forever exit," noting that the US managed to get the majority of Americans out before the final flights departed.

Biden warns ISIS-K: 'You will pay the ultimate price'

"We will continue the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries," Biden said Tuesday.

"And to ISIS-K: We are not done with you yet," he said, using another acronym for the Afghan offshoot of the Islamic State jihadist group.

US remains ‘committed’ to getting out the remaining Americans from Afghanistan

The president said that "90 per cent of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave" while adding that for those who remained beyond the 31 August withdrawal deadline, "there is no deadline."

"We remain committed to getting them out, if they want to come out," he said.

Biden slams Trump’s withdrawal plan

Biden lambasted Trump's agreement with the Taliban to depart by 1 May without any cooperative governance agreements or promises to release hundreds of Taliban prisoners, claiming that the Taliban are in their best position in more than a decade.



I take responsibility for the decision: Biden defends evacuation plan

He stated, "I accept responsibility for the decision."

“Imagine if we started evacuations in June or July, bringing in thousands of American forces and evacuating over 120,000 people in the midst of a civil war,” he continued.

"There would still have been a mad rush to the airport, a breakdown in government confidence and control, and a very difficult and risky mission.”



“The simple truth is that there is no way to evacuate from the conclusion of a war without facing the types of complications, obstacles, and risks we did,” he said. "none.”



(With inputs from agencies)