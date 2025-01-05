US investigators have disclosed new details about the deadly attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter that killed 14 people and injured around 30. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old former US army soldier, had reportedly planned the attack for weeks.

Investigators said that he booked a rental truck on November 14. Meanwhile, just hours before the incident, he also purchased a cooler in Vidor, Texas, and gun oil in Sulphur, Louisiana.

The attack occurred on early Wednesday on Bourbon Street, a popular area known for its nightlife. Jabbar drove the rented truck into a crowded area, later engaging in a shootout with police before being fatally shot. According to the local police, he wearing a ballistic vest and helmet at the time of the incident.

Investigation

The FBI disclosed that bomb-making materials were discovered in the New Orleans home Jabbar had rented prior to the attack. Authorities also found a transmitter in the rental truck, intended to detonate crude explosive devices planted in the neighbourhood. Two bombs left in coolers several blocks apart were rendered safe, while other devices were determined to be nonfunctional. Jabbar had also attempted to burn down the rented home using accelerants, though the fire extinguished itself before firefighters arrived.

New Orleans police confirmed two officers were injured in the shootout. The number of shots fired by both Jabbar and the police remains under investigation. The city’s Office of the Independent Police Monitor is working to trace “every single bullet” to determine if any struck bystanders.

Bourbon Street reopened to the public on Thursday, but the atmosphere was sombre.

A memorial for the victims has grown, with locals and tourists leaving flowers, candles, and prayers. Among the victims were an 18-year-old aspiring nurse, a single mother, and a former Princeton University football player. The New Orleans coroner’s office has identified 13 of the 14 victims, aged 18 to 63, including Edward Pettifer, a British citizen and stepson of Tiggy Legge-Bourke, former nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry.

US President Joe Biden is expected to visit New Orleans on Monday to meet with victims' families and community members. The city has implemented extra security measure ahead of the big events like Carnival parades and the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for February 9.

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno has proposed a legislative committee to review the incident and enhance local security policies.

Federal investigators have concluded that Jabbar acted alone. The attack marks one of the deadliest assaults inspired by the Islamic State in the US in recent years, highlighting ongoing concerns about international terrorism.

