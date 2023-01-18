Explained: What do we know about the European Parliament graft scandal so far?

Lawmakers in the European Union (EU) will on Wednesday (January 18) vote on a candidate to replace former Parliament vice president Eva Kaili, after a key suspect in the European Parliament corruption scandal cut a deal with Belgian prosecutors to reveal information about the countries involved and the bribes made, a report by news agency Associated Press said. Kaili was removed from the top post after she was taken into custody in December last year facing charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organisation.

Apart from Kaili, Belgian prosecutors suspect that three other lawmakers- former Italian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Pier Antonio Panzeri, Kaili’s partner and Panzeri’s friend Francesco Giorgi; and Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, head of the charity group No Peace Without Justice, were paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence decision-making at the assembly, the report said. However, both countries have denied the allegation. On Tuesday, Belgian prosecutors said that key suspect Pier Antonio Panzeri cut a deal to reveal more information about the scandal in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Here is what you need to know about the corruption scandal which has rocked the European Parliament (one of the legislative bodies of the EU):

What is the scandal about?

Back in 2021, the Belgian Police started to probe possible interference by a foreign government in the European Union's decision-making, acting on the information provided by Belgium's intelligence service, a report by news agency Bloomberg said citing the Le Soir newspaper. Over 20 searches were carried out at the residences and offices of European lawmakers in Belgium's capital Brussels and Italy- seizing 1.5 million euros.

December 2022: Four arrests made

In December last year- four suspects were arrested- Eva Kaili, Pier Antonio Panzeri, Francesco Giorgi and Niccolo Figa-Talamanca. They were held on charges of "criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering". Citing Le Soir, the Bloomberg report said that according to Belgian prosecutors, the scandal focused on a Gulf country that was suspected of having sought to influence the political and economic decisions of the European Parliament.

The prosecutors believed cash and other gifts were used to secure favours from people of influence in the legislature. In a statement to prosecutors by Francesco Giorgi and a former assistant of ex-Italian MEP Pierre Antonio Panzeri, investigators were focusing on Panzeri’s time as chair of a parliamentary human rights committee, when he worked with the Qatar government. In documents related to the case, Qatar and Morocco were mentioned, and Francesco Giorgi admitted that he was involved in activities led by Panzeri aimed at favouring the interests of these two countries, Le Soir said.

News also came out that former EU commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos accepted 60,000 euros for carrying out work for an NGO headed by Panzeri which was linked to the corruption allegations.

Panzeri cuts deal for a lighter sentence

Pier Antonio Panzeri, who is currently under arrest, will reveal information about the corruption scandal. Issuing a statement, the Belgian prosecutors said in return, Panzeri would get a limited sentence including imprisonment, a fine and confiscation of one million euros in assets. According to Belgian media, the former Italian MEP was under surveillance by Belgian intelligence services for at least a month before he was arrested.

ALSO READ | European parliament plans to ban Qatari officials from premises

The Italian government, meanwhile, arrested Panzeri's wife and daughter under a warrant issued by Belgium and authorised their extraditions. Citing local media, the news agency AFP reported his wife is challenging the court order and their daughter is expected to follow suit.

What is the European Parliament doing about the scandal?

Roberta Metsola- President of the European Parliament said that “no stone unturned” in fighting attempts to exert undue influence on lawmakers. On Monday (January 16), Metsola vowed to impose new rules to tackle foreign corruption, and also pledged to ensure "more transparency" and "accountability" - with a "first-step approach" that would include greater scrutiny of "those representing third countries and their interests."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE