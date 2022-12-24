Morocco 'tried to bribe' members of European Parliament over Pegasus probe

Morocco 'tried to bribe Members of European Parliament' (MEPs) to obtain information about a European parliament investigation into its use of Pegasus spyware, authorities probing "Qatargate" scandal involving corrupt practices by the European parliament members, said on Friday.

What is Morocco accused of?

According to a report in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Morocco's intelligency agency 'Directorate of Territorial Surveillance' allegedly made payments after it was accused of using Pegasus spyware to spy on President Emmanuel Macron and French government ministers.

WATCH | Qatar condemns EU corruption probe as Qatari diplomat says allegations may hamper ties

The claims further add to the "Qatargate" scandal in which four people, including now-suspended vice president of European Parliament Eva Kaili, have been arrested allegedly for taking bribes after authorties found hidden stashes of cash in multiple locations in Brussels.

The La Repubblica report cites documents disclosed by Belgian prosecutors which reportedly indicate that the Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino was one of the contacts of the Morrocan intelligence agency.

Another report by Belgian newspaper De Standaard suggests that Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former Member of European Parliament (MEP), allegedly received illicit money as well as benefits from Morocco's government via its ambassador to Poland and another close friend of Panzeri's.

Cozzolino’s parliament assistant, Francesco Giorgi, is among the four people under arrest on suspicion of taking bribes.

During the arrests police found €1.5 million in cash. Cozzolino, who has denied all wrongdoing and is not officially under investigation, said this week he was frustrated with continuing media reports of his involvement in the scandal and wanted to meet Belgian prosecutors to clear his name.

The Belgian prosecutors’ report said Morocco’s moles on the commission "were more than prudent and worked in a discrete way, avoiding appearing too pro-Moroccan at the parliament", The Times reported.

They also communicated with each other in code, the report stated.

Morocco has yet to deny allegations of involvement in the scandal.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE