European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice-president after Qatar corruption allegations

The European Parliament has decided to sack Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili from her post of vice-president following her involvement in the alleged corruption allegations involving Qatar. During a vote conducted on Tuesday, the assembly voted 625 to one in favour of stripping her of her position.

In the past few days, several members of the European Parliament have been accused of receiving bribes from Qatar as 600,000 euros ($630,000) were found at the home of one suspect and over 150,000 euros were recovered from a flat belonging to an MEP. A source told AFP that “bags of cash” were also found in Kaili’s apartment resulting in the authorities invalidating her immunity.

The Greek politician is currently in a Brussels prison but her lawyers have made it clear that she was innocent and "has nothing to do with Qatar's bribes". She will be taken in front of a Belgian judge along with three other co-accused in the case and the course of action will be decided by the court.

“Her position is she is innocent. She has nothing to do with Qatar's bribes," Kaili's lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told the private Greek television channel Open TV.