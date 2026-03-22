/Ex-FBI director Robert Mueller, who probed 'Russiagate', dies; Trump says 'he's 'glad'

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who led investigation into alleged links of Donald Trump's election campaign to Russia, has died aged 81, on Saturday. In a shocking reponse, US President Trump has celebrated his death saying that he is “glad.” However, former President Barack Obama, whose presidency overlapped with Mueller's tenure as FBI chief forfive years, hailed him as “one of the most respected public servants of our time.” Trump took to Truth Social and wrote: "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

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Who is Robert Mueller?

Born on August 7, 1944, in New York City, Mueller grew up in Manhattan. He studied at Princeton University, graduating in 1966. In 2001, President George W. Bush appointed Mueller to lead an FBI facing major scandals, including espionage by Robert Hanssen and failures in the Oklahoma City bombing case involving Timothy McVeigh. Lawmakers like Jeff Sessions and Chuck Schumer supported his appointment, citing his ability to restore the agency’s credibility. He led the FBI for 12 years, taking charge just days before the September 11 attacks. He played a key role in strengthening the bureau’s counterterrorism mission during a critical period. After retiring from the FBI, Mueller returned to public service in 2017 and was appointed special counsel by the Justice Department to investigate whether Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. The probe was prompted after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The probe ran from 2017 to 2019 and resulted in charges against 34 individuals, including six Trump associates, and three companies.

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