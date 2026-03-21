/‘HE’S AN IDIOT’: Did Iranian embassy in SA mock Trump? Cryptic post amid war fuels debate

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa on Friday (Mar 20) posted a cryptic post amid war with the United States and Israel. This comes as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, with no signs of de-escalation. The post has fueled debate on social media as US President Donald Trump faces criticism over the war that has entered its third week.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy wrote, “For the first time in history, you can simply post he’s an idiot, and 90% of the world will know who you’re talking about.”

The post sparked mixed reactions among social media users, some of whom support the US and Israel, while others back Iran in the ongoing conflict that has expanded to West Asia.

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“Is this official account of Iran Embassy???” one user questioned, amused. Another wrote, “Terrifyingly accurate...” and a third said, “That was so sarcastic.” Some commented, “Trump and Netanyahu came to my mind,” while others mocked Iran’s supreme leader, Khamenei.

Did Trump ignore Qatar energy boss’ warning?

Saad al-Kaabi, Qatar’s energy minister and QatarEnergy CEO, said that the US was warned of the dangers of provoking Iran.

“I was always warning, talking to executives from oil and gas that are partnered with ‌us, talking to the U.S. Secretary of Energy, to warn him of that consequence and that that could be detrimental to us,” al-Kaabi told Reuters.

“They were aware of the threat, and they were always reminded by me, almost on a daily basis, that we need to make sure that there is restraint on oil and gas facilities,” he added.

In response to the claims, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said, “President Trump and his entire energy team were not ignorant of the reality that there would be short-term disruptions to oil and gas supply during the ongoing operations ​in Iran, and planned for these highly anticipated, temporary disruptions.”

Trump considering ‘winding down’?

In a surprise announcement, Trump on Friday (Mar 20) claimed that the US is “getting very close to meeting our objectives” in the war and considering “winding down” military operations in the Gulf. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump laid out five said objectives:

(1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them.

(2) Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base.

(3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry.

(4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place.

(5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.”

He added that the Strait of Hormuz “will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it.”