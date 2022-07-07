Even as Ukraine war leaves thousand dead, Russia warns humanity at risk if West seeks to punish it

Even as the Russian aggression on Ukraine, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths, millions of displaced people, and ruined cities and houses continues after five months, Moscow's former president commented that sanctions, and attempts made by the West to punish a nuclear power like Russia, could endanger humanity. Taking to Telegram, on Wednesday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said "The idea of punishing a country that has one of the largest nuclear potentials is absurd. And potentially poses a threat to the existence of humanity."

Watch | Russia's invasion displace millions; a biologist by profession holds key to 19 houses

The February 24th invasion of Ukraine has triggered some serious sanctions against Russia. The event has also led to the souring of relations between Moscow and the West. As per Reuters, this is the most serious crisis in relations since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis when it was believed that a nuclear war was imminent.

Also read | Sloviansk mayor urges residents to flee Ukrainian city amid Russian shelling

Now, history seems to be repeating itself. The threat of a nuclear attack remains imminent. According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia and the United States jointly hold around 4,000 nuclear warheads, controlling nearly 90 per cent of the world's total.

As per US President Joe Biden and much of the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. The Russian military, according to Ukraine and its Western supporters, has committed war crimes.

Also read | Russian parliament gives initial approval to laws for a war economy

However, Medvedev painted the United States as an empire that has shed blood all over the globe. He made references to the massacre of Native Americans, nuclear assaults on Japan, and a number of wars ranging from Vietnam to Afghanistan.

It would be pointless and maybe catastrophic to try and use courts or tribunals to look into Russia's conduct in Ukraine, Medvedev warned.

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.