Even after booster shot, large gatherings and parties not safe, warns Fauci

Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the US, Anthony Fauci while speaking at a White House Covid task force news briefing warned that large gatherings during the upcoming holiday season are not so safe even for people vaccinated with a booster shot. As per data by the White House, over 60 million Americans have already received their booster shots. This includes 62 per cent of eligible seniors.

Deeming parties and larger gatherings a "higher risk," Fauci said that it would be safe for fully vaccinated individuals to attend smaller family gatherings.

Fauci has also urged people to go back to wearing face masks and practice social distancing. People are being advised to avoid going outdoors much and avoid unnecessary gatherings and travel.

Fauci said that if people do not pay attention to these warnings, the cases will double up at an alarming rate. He also added that if the current situation does not get any better, the rapid spread of Omicron will have a serious impact on health services all across the US.

"Our hospitals, if things look like they're looking now, are going to be very stressed," he warned.

So far, the US has recorded over 800,000 deaths related due to t the deadly coronavirus. While people were already struggling to battle with the Delta variant, the newly discovered Omicron has now become the dominant variant in the US.

As the Omicron variant is spreading, experts all across the world are warning people to stay indoors rather than travelling during the festive time.

(With inputs from agencies)