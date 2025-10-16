/Eurostar suspends services in Europe, leaving London-Paris route disrupted. Details inside

Eurostar (the high-speed rail service in Europe) has suspended all its services amid peak travel season between Christmas and New Year, with the London-Paris route among those hit. The suspension took effect on Tuesday (Dec 30) after a power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel, sparking chaos, AFP reported. “There was a power supply problem in the Channel tunnel, followed by a shuttle train coming to a halt inside,” a spokesperson for Eurostar said. “All journeys to and from London are suspended until further notice,” AFP quoted the spokesperson as saying.
The Channel Tunnel's operator, Getlink, told the agency that the train traffic would likely resume on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier, the Eurostar had issued an advisory urging passengers to postpone their journeys, citing “major disruption”. Eurostar said the suspension was caused by a power problem in the tunnel and a “subsequent failed Le Shuttle train.”
Currently, only one of the two main tunnels in the Channel Tunnel is available for trains to run on, Eurostar said in a statement to the BBC. Eurostar's services resumed with the 15:04 train from London to Brussels departing after 16:00. The LeShuttle service "resumed very gradually on one track" shortly before 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT), the EuroTunnel Press Office said. "Service is operating alternately in both directions with significant delays," it said, adding that "additional shuttles will be added in the evening and until tomorrow morning".
