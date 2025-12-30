/‘Russia has a long record of false claims’: Ukraine FM rejects ‘drone attack on Putin’s house’ claim, says there’s ‘no plausible evidence’

Ukraine on Tuesday (Dec 30) rejected the claim that the Ukrainian forces attacked the residence of the Russian President Vladimir Putin. The country's foreign ministry said that there was no “plausible evidence" of such an incident. “Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine’s alleged ‘attack on Putin’s residence.’ And they won’t. Because there’s none. No such attack happened," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote in a post on X.

“We were disappointed and concerned to see the statements by the Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides expressing their concerns regarding the attack that never happened. It is even more surprising given that all three states failed to issue any official statements when a real Russian missile struck the real Ukrainian government building on September 7, 2025,” Sybiga said.

“Russia has a long record of false claims — it’s their signature tactic. For instance, Russia claimed it wouldn’t attack Ukraine in the beginning of 2022. They also often accuse others of what they themselves plan to do. Their words should never be taken at face value. Such reactions to Russia’s baseless, manipulative claims only play into Russian propaganda and encourage Moscow for more atrocities and lies,” the Ukrainian FM added.