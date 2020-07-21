Europe develops COVID-19 rehab centres to treat long-term effects of coronavirus

European countries have begun phasing out their lockdowns, a surge of cases related to the aftermath of coronavirus are spreading across Europe.

As per the news reports related to the deadly coronavirus the peak of Covid-19 infections has passed in Europe. But thousands of Europeans who had either confirmed or suspected Covid and, weeks or months later, say they are far from fully recovered.

A new community if 'long Covid sufferers' have popped up online, as people try to manage what appear to be long-term effects of a virus about which much remains unknown.

According to the research reports, coronavirus is a multi-system disease that can damage not only the lungs but the kidneys, liver, heart, brain and nervous system, skin and gastrointestinal tract.

These after-effects of coronavirus are going to create a large number of covid sufferers, needing treatment for the aftermath of coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to explode around the world as confirmed deaths passed 600,000 and countries from the US to South Africa to India struggle to contain a surge of new infections.

Confirmed global virus deaths rose to 603,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The United States tops the list with over 140,000, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil. Europe as a continent has seen about 200,000 deaths.

Europe has a total of 2690717 cases of coronavirus; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (771 546), United Kingdom (294 792), Spain (260 255), Italy (244 434) and Germany (201 823).