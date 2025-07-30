/Eurasia's highest volcano Klyuchevskoy erupts in Russia after 8.8 magnitude earthquake - Red rivers of lava erupts | WATCH

After a major earthquake that hit Russia on Wednesday (July 30), Klyuchevskoy volcano, which is located in the Kamchatka peninsula of Russia, started erupting, Reuters reported. According to the video, a descent of burning hot lava was observed on the western slope.

Russian Academy of Sciences' United Geophysical Service took on Telegram and issued a statement, saying, "A descent of burning hot lava is observed on the western slope. Powerful glow above the volcano, explosions. There is a powerful glow above the volcano and explosions."

Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption is known as one of the highest volcanoes in the world, and is located nearly 450 km north of the regional capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Last, the Klyuchevskoy erupted in 2023, according to Newsweek. Notably, it is Eurasia's highest volcano, according to the state media RIA Novosti.

“A volcanic eruption, hot lava flowing down the western slope, a powerful glow over the crater and explosions are observed at night. Despite this, no cancellations of tours or complaints have been recorded among tourists visiting the foothills of volcanoes," Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI) said, according to RIA.

"On the contrary, many travelers are expressing a desire to personally observe this natural phenomenon,” it added.

On Wednesday, Russia witnessed an 8.8 magnitude earthquake. Around 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or greater occurred near Russia in more than 16 hours, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

Out of those 125, three have been magnitude 6.0 or greater, with the strongest being a 6.9 that occurred about 45 minutes after the mainshock. Videos showed buildings shaking, with reports of damage in multiple places.