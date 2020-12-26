EU Chief says vaccine delivered to all EU countries; vaccination drive to start tomorrow

A few days after the EU regulator, European Medicines Agency (EMA), approved the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech for usage in the European Union countries, the European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen has said the vaccination drive will begin tomorrow across Europe.

Ursula had earlier set a target start date of December 27-29 to vaccinate the masses in the EU, and keeping her promise to the masses, the leader announced on Saturday that the vaccine has been successfully delivered to all EU countries.

The leader took to Twitter to make the announcement. "The #EUvaccinationdays are a touching moment of unity. Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic," she said.

Today, we start turning the page on a difficult year. The #COVID19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries.



Vaccination will begin tomorrow across the EU.



"We are starting to turn the page on a difficult year. Today is delivery day and tomorrow vaccination against COVID-19 is beginning across the European Union," she said in a video message.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been made available to all the EU countries at the same time. Calling it a 'European success story', she reported that the EU has enough doses for everyone. "The European Union has secured enough doses of vaccines for our whole population of 450 million people," she said. "We also secured vaccines for our EEA neighbours like Iceland or Norway."

Ursula also assured that other coronavirus vaccines will be made available as soon as they are tested and approved by the experts.

Acknowledging the grim and socially distanced holiday season this year, she assured the world can return back to normal once the majority of the population is vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. She also urged people to stay cautious till then and follow the basic guidelines laid down by the health experts.