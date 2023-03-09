Eric Garcetti, Biden's choice for ambassador to India approved by key senatorial committee

Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to become the US ambassador to India by a 13-8 vote. The nomination will now head to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Todd Young and Bill Hagerty, the two Republican Senators joined the Democrats and voted in favour of Garcetti as the key senatorial committee passed his name for the second time in as many years.

"We did see the action on the part of the Senate today. We heartily applaud that. US needs a confirmed Ambassador in India. Our team on the ground, including Charge d' Affaires, who have served in the place of an ambassador, have done extraordinary work," said Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson after the confirmation.

With the Democrats gaining an advantage in the Senate after the November midterm elections, hopes have rekindled that Garcetti will earn his confirmation soon. He was renominated by President Biden in January, earlier this year.

Garcetti's name was first proposed in July 2021, a few months after Biden took over the office. However, since then, Garcetti has not been able to receive approval from the US Senate, primarily due to a sexual harassment controversy.

The Democrat leader had served as Biden's co-chair during the presidential election campaign. He is still one of Biden's most significant political allies and at one time, he was seen as a potential part of the president's cabinet. However, the controversy proved to be a spanner in the job.

The bilateral relations between the two countries are at a crucial juncture. The absence of a full-time envoy can have a negative impact as the ambassador acts as a bridge between the top hierarchy of the two countries during critical periods.

Usually, the absence of an ambassador is seen as a downgrade in ties. Countries often show displeasure over policy issues to foreign nations by recalling their envoys.

Ever since Kenneth Juster's departure as the US ambassador to India in January 2021, Washington has appointed six interim envoys. Currently, Elizabeth Jones is serving as the charge d'Affaires ad interim at its Embassy in Delhi.

