/Epstein Files: Former White House Counsel discussing Trump rape allegation with Epstein

The new tranche of Epstein files released on January 30 featured an email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and former White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler. The email references an unverified allegation against Trump. Epstein was seeking advice from Ruemmler about possible ways to deal with the situation. Epstein claims that an underage woman “=C2” who had a sexual relationship with Trump in 1993 is accusing Trump of rape.

Epstein further claims that the person named “=C2” has a witness, and a person named “Pottinger” wanted to meet someone named “ma=giver” (garbled/coded). Pottinger supposedly pushed inside the office of “ma=giver” and repeated the allegations.

"two weeks ago , ma=giver said that pottinger wanted to meet him , I emailed back DO NOT=meet. you are not involved. yesterday, macgi=er sent me , "pottinger worked his way into my office to tell=C2 me that “ very annoyed I called and got his telling me t=e above. ...,” wrote Epstein in the thread.

The allegation is among many that surfaced in the new tranche of emails. In the messages, Epstein predicts that US President Donald Trump is likely to be questioned about him and asks Ruemmler what he should say. Ruemmler's response was ambiguous in the context of the thread; it is unclear whether she was distancing herself or responding to the query. “I knew Epstein professionally and always had positiv= dealings with him. I don't know anything about his personal leg=l issues other than what I have read in public reports, and therefore don&=39;t have any comment.”

Screenshot of EFTA02703699 Photograph: (DOJ)

Who is Kathy Ruemmler?

Kathy Ruemmler had served as a White House Counsel to former US President Barack Obama(2014-15). She has worked for the Department of Justice in senior prosecutorial and legal advisory roles. After government roles, she moved into Goldman Sachs as General Counsel. Kathy and Epstein had proven personal contact spanning from 2014 to April 2019, two months before Epstein's capture. In the DOJ file dump, Kathy appears in at least 19 files and is clearly indicated in their shared emails to have met Epstein on several occasions. Some correspondence refers to Kathy receiving gifts or favours from Epstein, such as hair and massage appointments, flight tickets, electronic items, televisions and personal computers, etc.