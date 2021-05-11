England reports zero Covid deaths for first time since July 2020

England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have recorded zero new COVID-19 related deaths for the first time since July 2020.

Watch:

Wales reported only four new COVID-19 related fatalities.

More than 1,27,000 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the UK so far.

Amid the decline in coronavirus cases, experts say UK’s latest figures indicate that vaccines and lockdowns help contain the spread and impact of the virus.

As the numbers decreased, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

"With deaths and hospitalisations at their lowest level since last July, the UK's four chief medical officers today agreed on a reduction in the alert level. The data now support moving to step three in England from next Monday, May 17," the UK PM said.

The UK’s alert level has been lowered from a four to a three. It means that the transmission of coronavirus is no longer high or rising exponentially but it’s still in general circulation.

Under level three of coronavirus restrictions, people across England will be able to hold indoor meetings, pubs, restaurants, movie theatres and other indoor entertainment and hospitality venues have also been re-opened.

"This unlocking amounts to a very considerable step on the road back to normality, and I am confident that we will be able to go further subject to the impact of step three on the data," PM Johnson added.

Johnson, however, urged people not to abandon caution and follow all social distancing norms at workplaces, shops and restaurants. England has vaccinated 25 per cent people in the country against COVID-19.