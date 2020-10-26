England: Debate over free school meals accelerates as half term begins

The United Kingdom is currently in the middle of a controversy over free meals for school children in the country. Half term for school students is set to begin in England soon, and the country has refused to extend its free meals scheme for school children.

The government had extended its free meals scheme to children during the Easter holidays this year. After campaigning by high profile celebrities like the football player Rashford, the government extended the free meals programme.

Owing to the government's refusal to continue the programme, councils across the country are providing vouchers for meals, with hundreds of businesses offering parcels to vulnerable children.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary had referred to the community-driven campaigns as "brilliant", while adding that the best way to provide help to those in need was through councils in conversation with BBC.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under pressure to extend the programme, with the opposition also pressurising him into doing the same.

Three other constituents of the United Kingdom - Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have introduced food voucher schemes.

The government is facing increasing pressure from external factors as well. Manchester United's petition calling for the extension of meal schemes had gained traction online, with over 870,000 signatures by Monday.

Hancock told BBC that Rashford and Boris Johnson had been in touch, saying "there has been communication between the two". He also expected the matter to be followed up.

In conversation with the BBC, Hancock also defended the government's stance in terms of its refusal to extend help programmes. According to Hancock, the government has increased Universal Credit, and has also allocated £63m to authorities at the local level.

In mid-October, Conservative MPs voted against Labour Party's attempt to continue the free meals schemes by 322 votes to 261.

In 2019, about 1.3 million children availed free meals scheme in England - this constitutes about 15% of school students in the country.

According to the Food Foundation, 900,000 children in England have tried to avail free meals since the pandemic began.