Elonland or Muskville? Twitter CEO Elon Musk is building his own utopian town. Here's all you need to know

The definition of 'utopia' is different for different people. When you're rich you don't need to look for it, you can just make your own utopia. This is what billionaire Elon Musk is doing. As per reports, the Twitter, Tesla CEO, is planning to set up his own town just outside of Austin, Texas. A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report citing land records and deeds reveals that this utopia will be located along the Colorado River.

What will Elon Musk do with a whole Town?

The report claims that this new town will serve as housing for Austin-area employees of Musk's companies: Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company.

What will the town be called?

Reportedly, the town will not be called 'Elonland', 'Muskville' or even be named after the billionaire. Rather, it will be named "Snailbrook" after The Boring Company's mascot, Gary the Snail.

Streets in the town will have names like "Boring Boulevard," "Waterjet Way" and "Cutterhead Crossing." These names have reportedly been approved by Bastrop County officials in county meetings.

Where will it be located?

Snailbrook as per the WSJ report will be situated around 35 miles from Austin, in Bastrop County.

Executives at the Boring Co. have reportedly discussed and researched, incorporating the town there. However, so far, the county hasn't received any applications from them.

Over the last four years, Elon Musk's companies have purchased 3,500 acres in the Austin area. This is equal to land four times the size of New York's massive Central Park. This figure is based on county deeds and other land records.

Citing local real-estate and land officials, WSJ says that the size of the land the Twitter CEO owns might actually be more — as much as 6,000 acres.

Why would Musk's employees leave their houses and move there?

The housing in Snailbrook will be available to Elon Musk's employees at reduced rents.

Starting last year, Boring employees could apply for cheaper homes with rents starting from just $800 a month for two or three-bedroom houses. This is around three times cheaper than the current market rate.

Currently, the average rent in Bastrop, Texas, as per real-estate listing company Zillow Group Inc stands at around $2,200 a month.

What about the employees' families?

They will, of course, be permitted to reside in Snailbrook. As per the WSJ report, the Boring Company even plans to convert a home on the property into a Montessori school for as many as 15 students.

What do we know about its design?

Given the businessman's flair for innovation, it for sure won't be just some boring town. Work at the site has already begun, and it will house modular homes, a pool and an outdoor sports area so the employees can stay fit.

Reportedly, Musk, his former girlfriend Grimes and Kanye West a.k.a Ye last year had several discussions over what the town might look like.

So, when do they move in?

Most probably as soon as the construction is done.

The billionaire may even have plans to have the town incorporated. But, before Musk can apply for incorporation or charter from the state, Snailbrook will need at least 201 residents and a county judge's approval.

Bastrop County, as per its spokesperson, is yet to receive an application from Musk or any of his entities.

Once Snailbrook gets incorporated, it will legally be allowed to have its own elected officials, and make its own rules.

Why did Elon Musk choose Texas?

Before Texas, California was Musk's home. However, the billionaire left his longtime home some two years back. His companies, Tesla and The Boring Corporation, also had their headquarters moved from California to Texas.

This, as per a 2021 statement by the Tesla CEO, is because California is the land of "overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation."

Will the billionaire live in Snailbrook?

Yes, the report citing 'people familiar with the plans' claims that the plans for Snailbrook include a project to build a private residential compound for Musk.

However, this private compound won't be located within the rest of the employee housing. It'll be at some distance from the planned town.

Texas, as per WSJ, has "fewer zoning laws and environmental and labour requirements, and has vast swaths of loosely regulated land". Additionally, Texas does not impose corporate income tax or income or capital gains taxes on individuals.

Even as the plans and construction for Snailbrook town progress at breakneck speed, residents of the area aren't too happy. David Barrow, who runs a farm in Bastrop, is worried the new projects could threaten the Colorado River's water quality.

His worries may be justified. Recently, the Boring Company applied for a permit from Texas state environmental authorities. This permit seeks to discharge up to 140,000 gallons of industrial wastewater a day into the Colorado River.

"I would like to know what is actually being sprayed, what they’re actually building, and who is going to hold them accountable," says the farmer.

Adena Lewis, the county’s director of tourism and economic development, however, says she has no concerns that the company's development could harm the river or surrounding farmland. Despite this, after being approached by the county's farmers, State Senator Sarah Eckhardt requested a public environmental hearing.

"We’re going to need to have more of a conversation and be able to verify the assertions that these companies are making with regard to the discharge permit into the Colorado River," she said. The hearing is scheduled for this month.

(With inputs from agencies)

