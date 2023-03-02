An affordable Tesla? No details revealed by Elon Musk on investors' day

Elon Musk is yet to reveal details about Tesla's launch of a much-awaited affordable electric vehicle even as engineers on Wednesday (March 2) told investors about the firm cutting assembly costs by half in future generations of cars. Earlier this week, Musk had shot up to the top spot on the world's richest list with a surge in cost of Tesla stocks by 10 per cent. But after the investors' day on Wednesday, shares fell over 5 per cent.

The investors' day saw packed discussions led by Musk and a dozen Tesla executives on various business aspects, including a white-paper plan for the globe to embrace sustainable energy. The company's innovation in managing its operations from manufacturing to service was also in focus, news agency Reuters reported. But those seeking answers on an affordable Tesla, which could be a game-changer in many ways, were left disappointed. A cheaper electric vehicle is expected to broaden the Tesla brand appeal.

Also watch| Elon Musk Acquitted In Tesla Fraud Case

As Tesla aims to reach the 20 million target by 2030, a strategy for the mass market is crucial for the brand's annual production goal, which is more than the combined production of the two largest volume vehicle makers - Germany's Volkswagen and Japan's Toyota.

At the event, when he was asked by an analyst if artificial intelligence could help Tesla build cars, Musk did not sound optimistic.

"I don't see AI helping us make cars anytime soon," he said. "At that point ... there's no point in any of us working."

At the end of the three-hour presentation during which the firm's plans were revealed, he said: "AI stresses me out,"

Meanwhile, Musk-owned Twitter may be considering a team of AI technologists to build a competitor to OpenAI's text-based ChatGPT, a tool that has captured the imagination of artificial intelligence enthusiasts.



(With inputs from agencies)





