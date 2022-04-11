Elon Musk wants to convert Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter 'since no one shows up anyway'; Twitter reacts

Eccentric billionaire, Tesla CEO and Twitter's major shareholder Elon Musk has done it again.

The world's richest man who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder has suggested yet another seemingly bizarre poll. This time he has asked his followers if the social media giant's headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter because as he puts it "no one shows up anyway".

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022 ×

Needless to say, his poll has lit up Twitter, dividing opinions. However, many, including the world's second-richest person Jeff Bezos, have shown appreciation for this idea.

Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos backed Musk's plan to convert the San Francisco headquarters of social networking firm Facebook into a homeless shelter. Apparently, this is because only a few people are working there during the pandemic.

Tweeting about an article in May 2020 from the technology-focused blog GeekWire about Amazon's eight-floor family homeless shelter included in its Seattle headquarters, he said that the initiative worked out great and it also allows employees to volunteer.

Bezos also suggested that alternatively only a portion of the San Francisco headquarters can be converted into a homeless shelter. Musk agreed, calling it a "Great idea."

Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer. https://t.co/r0dZWsMxWT https://t.co/NbUNl1bkJ3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 10, 2022 ×

A frequent tweeter who frequently tweets about Tesla Inc and other topics often leaves people wondering whether he is joking or not. In this case, Musk clarified he was not joking. "I'm serious about this one btw," he tweeted.

Netizens have predictably had a mixed reaction to this newest poll. Over 91 per cent of the 1,900,388 voters, voted yes to the idea and now a satirical meme storm has ensued. Take a look at some of the most interesting, satirically funny tweets

Twitter HQ employees after returning back and find out that it has become a homeless shelter pic.twitter.com/n9MCOXhYt0 — Ank (@Ank29145095) April 10, 2022 ×

Let's see if you can actually convert Twitter SF HQ to a homeless shelter or if you are just barbing Twitter employees. https://t.co/t4MXTglYaV — Stardust2021 (@Stardust202120) April 10, 2022 ×

So are you gonna unban Trump and end twitter censorship or are you just gonna tweet about blue checkmark subscriptions & a homeless shelter HQ — َ (@realRonDeSantis) April 10, 2022 ×

#ElonMusk sees the big picture its why he has been so successful as a business man.



I have friends who work for #Tesla Elon treats and pays his #Employees well.



Yes Turn Twitter #HQ into a homeless shelter

👇👇 https://t.co/WxkX6JzjGT — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) April 10, 2022 ×

Twitter ceo reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/6koniE6VHB — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 10, 2022 ×

Elon while the rest of the Twitter Board Members look on RN: pic.twitter.com/7rHB3sbfj8 — Colt Yohman (@CStyles45) April 10, 2022 ×

Could be a world-class facility with job retraining, detox and overdose prevention services, internet skills building, link to permanent housing across the country, comprehensive medical services, and beyond!



Show folks how to do it right! — Stefan Baral (@sdbaral) April 10, 2022 ×

Elon wants to convert Twitter HQ in San Francisco to a homeless shelter.



This is why I love Elon Musk. He has a habit of coming up with an idea that everyone thinks is a joke, and then it is revealed he is serious. And it's actually brilliant. https://t.co/ZN1irjn9LG — Tesla and Doge (@TeslaAndDoge) April 10, 2022 ×

So @elonmusk thinks @Twitter HQ should become a homeless shelter.... How about he use some of his billions to build housing for them pic.twitter.com/VlUk9o4Ym7 — Flaggerty Flagger (@VHS_Archive) April 10, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)