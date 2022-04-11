Elon Musk wants to convert Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter 'since no one shows up anyway'; Twitter reacts

WION Web Team
San Francisco, United States Published: Apr 11, 2022, 08:49 AM(IST)

A frequent tweeter who frequently tweets about Tesla Inc and other topics often leaves people wondering whether he is joking or not. In this case, Musk clarified he was not joking. "I'm serious about this one btw," he tweeted. Photograph:( Reuters )

Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos backed Musk's plan to convert the San Francisco headquarters of social networking firm Facebook into a homeless shelter. Apparently, this is because only a  few people are working there during the pandemic

Eccentric billionaire, Tesla CEO and Twitter's major shareholder Elon Musk has done it again. 

The world's richest man who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder has suggested yet another seemingly bizarre poll. This time he has asked his followers if the social media giant's headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter because as he puts it "no one shows up anyway".

Needless to say, his poll has lit up Twitter, dividing opinions. However, many, including the world's second-richest person Jeff Bezos, have shown appreciation for this idea.

Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos backed Musk's plan to convert the San Francisco headquarters of social networking firm Facebook into a homeless shelter. Apparently, this is because only a  few people are working there during the pandemic.

Tweeting about an article in May 2020 from the technology-focused blog GeekWire about Amazon's eight-floor family homeless shelter included in its Seattle headquarters, he said that the initiative worked out great and it also allows employees to volunteer.

Bezos also suggested that alternatively only a portion of the San Francisco headquarters can be converted into a homeless shelter. Musk agreed, calling it a "Great idea."

A frequent tweeter who frequently tweets about Tesla Inc and other topics often leaves people wondering whether he is joking or not. In this case, Musk clarified he was not joking. "I'm serious about this one btw," he tweeted.

Netizens have predictably had a mixed reaction to this newest poll. Over 91 per cent of the 1,900,388 voters, voted yes to the idea and now a satirical meme storm has ensued. Take a look at some of the most interesting, satirically funny tweets

(With inputs from agencies)

