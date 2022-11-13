Elon Musk reveals Twitter blue-tick will probably come back by the 'end of next week'

The rollercoaster ride that is Elon Musk's Twitter is on another low with the much-awaited, paid subscription of the so-called "Twitter blue" subscription stopped, however, the billionaire has now revealed that the service will probably come back by the "end of next week."

On Friday, a number of customers said that the brand-new subscription option for the blue verification check mark was no longer available, and a Reuters report citing an anonymous source reported that the service has been discontinued.

However, Musk, the company's billionaire owner, said that Twitter Blue would likely "come back end of next week" in a tweet on Saturday.

Probably end of next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022 ×

In the absence of the blue mark, the 'Official' label was reintroduced. Twitter's support account, which has the "official" tag, tweeted on Friday, "To combat impersonation, we've added an 'Official' label to some accounts." The label was initially unveiled on Wednesday, but Musk "killed" it a few hours later.

This was done following an uptick of accounts on the social media platform indulging in impersonation. The self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" on Friday had even issued a warning that any account that "accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio".

Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022 ×

He further clarified "To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok," and finally even announced that Twitter will introduce a "Parody" subscript "to clarify".

Soon after, reports emerged that the service of blue tick verification has been halted.

Even though several accounts, some with millions of followers and the coveted verification mark have been banned, still, concerns over an alleged uptick in fake news and hate news are there.

Before, only verified accounts of public figures, including journalists, legislators, and well-known people could carry the coveted blue check mark. But earlier this week, Twitter launched a membership option that anyone willing to pay for may use to increase revenue as Twitter battles to keep advertisers and avoid bankruptcy.

