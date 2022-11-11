Amid his takeover, Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more officials resign

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, said on Thursday (November 11) that the microblogging company might go bankrupt.

Two weeks after purchasing the company for $44 billion, the billionaire then warned Twitter employees on a conference call that he could not rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg news reported.

Also read | Twitter CEO Elon Musk ends remote work for staff in his first email to employees

Musk during his first call said that the company can lose billions of dollars in the upcoming fiscal year. He earlier claimed that the company is losing over four million dollars daily in part due to advertisers leaving after he took charge.

He also requested the employees to spend at least 40 hours per week in the office along with informing them that remote work will no longer be permitted.

Watch | WION Business News: Musk sells $4 bn Tesla shares as it hits 2-year low

The company also saw a few other departures of senior executives. Departures began after Musk acquired the company and fired top three officials including the CEO, CFO and policy chief who are expected to receive a severance of $122 million.

Currently, Yeol Roth and Robin Wheeler resigned from the company, a source close to the officials told Reuters. Security head of the company, Lea Kissner also resigned. A few other exits include the chief privacy officer and chief complaint officer who submitted their resignations.

Also read | US President Biden says Twitter owner Musk's relationship with other countries 'worthy of being looked at'

To cope with costs, Musk last week announced to cut the company's workforce by 50 per cent and even disclosed $8 for verification and blue tick charge policy.

Earlier the company was accused by the FTC of using users' personal information to target advertisers. Later in May agreed to pay $150 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE