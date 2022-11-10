Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff in his first email to employees

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, informed his staff via email that remote work would no longer be permitted and that they should plan to spend at least 40 hours a week in the office.

As per reports, Musk also informed staff members that he wants subscriptions to generate 50 per cent of Twitter's revenue.

Two new verification tools were introduced by Twitter on Wednesday, but one of them was "killed" a few hours later, marking a chaotic beginning to owner Elon Musk's effort to modernise the significant platform after his $44 billion acquisition.

The long-awaited Twitter Blue membership service, which charges users $7.99 a month for a coveted blue tick and a second grey "official" badge for some high-profile accounts, was unveiled by the social networking platform.

However, the introduction of Twitter Blue, which is now only accessible on the mobile app on iPhones and in the United States, was overshadowed by the almost immediate cancellation of the new grey designation.

A week after firing thousands of employees, Musk made a U-turn that sparked criticism of his plans for Twitter and led to a sharp decline in spending from advertisers who were concerned about the site's trajectory.

There have been questions about whether public personalities or media outlets would pay for the blue tick, which has been used to indicate an account's validity. Observers perceived the official grey tag as a solution for that issue.

Wednesday marked the start of the new official label's rollout, with accounts from businesses like Apple and BMW as well as public ones like the White House and prominent media outlets participating.

But for many of them, it vanished just hours later.

(with inputs from agencies)