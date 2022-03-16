Elon Musk or 'Elona Musk'? Here's why Tesla CEO changed his name on Twitter

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his name to 'Elona Musk' on Twitter, leaving the users in frenzy. However, the reason behind the change is linked to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict.

After Musk's challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin for single combat for Ukraine, the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov gave him a word of advice.

While defending Putin, Kadyrov took to his official Telegram and issued a warning to the SpaceX chief. In a long post, he wrote, "Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure your strength against that of Putin’s. You’re in two completely different leagues."

With an English version, the post was shared by Musk on his official Twitter handle to millions of users, who were stunned by Musk's reply as Tesla boss signed off his tweet as 'Elona'.

Kadyrov called him "effeminate" and also said he needed to "pump up those muscles in order to change from the gentle (effeminate) Elona into the brutal Elon."

Kadyrov said that the Russian president will "beat the hell out of you [Elon Musk], a much weaker opponent" and offered that the Tesla and SpaceX founder train at the Russian Special Forces University, Akhmat Fight Club.

He suggested that the Chechen State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company prepare for the fight with Putin. "You will return from the Chechen Republic a completely different person Elon, that is, Elona," wrote Ramzan Kadyrov.

In response, Musk wrote, "Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed." He signed off as "Elona".

On Monday (March 14), using the Russian alphabets to write Putin's name, Musk on his official Twitter handle wrote: "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. "Stakes are Ukraine," he added.

In the same trail, Musk then wrote in Russian: "Do you agree to this fight?" and tagged the official Twitter account of the Kremlin.

