Russia-Ukraine conflict: Joe Biden to announce $800 million in new security aid to Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A White House official said that the United States President Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine Wednesday (March 16).

The official further informed that the announcement is set to come soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress.

News agency AFP quoted the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday (March 15), said that the announcement is expected to come at 11.45 am (local time).

The official said that the latest security aid brings "the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion." However, the official didn't provide details on what would be included in the $800 million of security assistance.

ALSO READ | 'Courage of true friends of Ukraine': European leaders' defiant visit to Kyiv amid growing tension with Russia

Previously, Biden had already authorized $200 million in additional military equipment to Ukraine on Saturday. That came on top of $350 million authorized by Washington, also for military equipment, on February 26 - at the time, the largest such package in US history.

The official said that in the past year, the US has provided over 600 Stinger missiles and approximately 2,600 Javelin anti-armour systems to Ukraine.

The US has also provided an assortment of radar systems, helicopters, grenade launchers, guns and ammunition and other equipment, the official added.

ALSO READ | Imitation, the sincerest form of flattery: French President discards suits, dons sweatshirt. Copying Zelensky?

Meanwhile, Biden will make his first visit to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine to discuss the crisis with NATO allies next week, the White House said.

Biden will attend a NATO leaders' meeting at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on March 24.

Also, NATO is set to tell its military commanders on Wednesday to draw up plans for new ways to deter Russia from future military action, including more troops and missile defences in eastern Europe, officials and diplomats said.

"We need to reset our military posture for this new reality. Ministers will start an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Tuesday.

WATCH | From repairing cars to converting Russian guns, this auto shop in Kyiv is helping Ukrainians

(With inputs from agencies)