Elon Musk breaks silence after damning poll called for his resignation as Twitter CEO

After a damning poll in which 57 per cent of the respondents voted for the removal of Elon musk from his post as the "Chief twit", the Twitter CEO has finally broken his silence.

However, his latest tweet isn't exactly about the poll. Instead, he has acknowledged a user who suggested that "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls."

In reply to the suggestion, Musk said that Twitter will make the change.

Good point. Twitter will make that change. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022 ×

This comes as Musk supporters allege that bots could make up for a huge part of the poll responders.

As one user put it "Hey @elonmusk, it’s unwise to run a poll like this when you are now deep state enemy #1. They have the biggest bot army on Twitter. They have 100k ‘analysts’ with 30-40 accounts all voting against you. Let’s clean up and then run this poll again. The majority has faith in you.".

In another tweet, the Tesla CEO seems to be talking about the poll results as he says, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

While he doesn't explicitly mention the poll he could be referring to his November 16 statement before a Delaware judge, where he said that he plans to reduce time at Twitter and "find somebody else to run Twitter over time".

It remains to be seen whether Musk will abide by the poll results as he had promised or if he would take his follower's suggestions to heart and run another poll. In the recent past, he has used similar polls to "rubber stamp" his decisions. One such poll led to him restoring former US President Donald Trump's account on the social media platform, another similarly reinstated other suspended accounts, and yet another one from last year led to him dumping a tenth of his Tesla holdings.

(With inputs from agencies)

