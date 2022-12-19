Twitter users vote in favour of removing Elon Musk as CEO

The users on Twitter have voted in favour of billionaire Elon Musk stepping down as the CEO of the social media platform. Musk conducted a poll on Sunday where he asked "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll". On Monday, the final results showed that over 9.86 million users voted in favour of his removal with just 42.5 per cent voting against the proposal.

Musk became the CEO of the company after his $44 billion takeover which was finally completed after a series of controversies. While Musk earlier refused to complete the deal over the number of fake users on Twitter, he finally agreed to the previous deal and promised more power to “freedom of speech”.

If Musk indeed sticks to his word, he will step down from his position. However, he is the majority owner of the company and no one currently can force him out of the company against his will.

On Sunday, Musk posted about the lack of successors when it comes to leading Twitter.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive,” he tweeted.

“There is no successor.”

While replying to a user, he replied - “You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”

Musk has been the CEO of Twitter for around 50 days and the platform has already come under a lot of fire on the global stage. Musk decided to suspend the accounts belonging to over a dozen journalists from various publications after blaming them for revealing the location of his family.