/Elizaveta Krivonogikh, Vladimir Putin's alleged daughter, writes cryptic post: 'Man who destroyed...'

In an apparent reference to Vladimir Putin, Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who claims to be the Russian President's daughter, said a man who "destroyed" her "took millions of lives". Though she refrained from mentioning the Kremlin leader directly, social media users claimed she had referenced Putin's war against Ukraine.

German newspaper Bild, quoting the 22-year-old woman's Telegram posts, wrote that she was relieved that she could show her face to the world. "It's liberating to be able to show my face to the world again. It reminds me of who I am and who destroyed my life," she added.

Krivonogikh, who used to be fairly regular in posting about her extravagantlifestyle, disappeared from social media before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Who Is Krivonogikh?

Elizaveta Krivonogikh was born in Russia's St Petersburg in 2003. She is rumoured to be the daughter of Putin with his former cleaner, Svetlana Krivonogikh.

Svetlana Krivonogikh is believedto be a millionaire in Russia. She allegedly draws her wealth from her alleged romantic relations with Vladimir Putin.

Proekt, an independent outfit, claimed that Svetlana's daughter, Elizaveta Krivonogikh, bears an uncanny resemblance to the Russian President.

The Kremlin, however, dismissed the rumours. The Russian seat of power called the rumours unfounded and unconvincing.