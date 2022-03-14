'Economic suppression of Ukraine is one of the war's goals': Zelensky orders taxes eased to restore businesses

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (March 14) said that he had asked the government to ease tax pressure on small and medium-sized businesses because of the ongoing conflict between Russia and his country.

He said that he had asked the officials to work out details on how to restore small and medium businesses so that the system works and the people know how and where they can work.

"The economic suppression of Ukraine is one of the war's aims," in a video address, Zelensky said adding that he had told the government "to relax taxes as much as possible, to remove all difficulties, absolutely everything".

Talking about the prospects after the conflict ends, the Ukrainian President said that the country needs a new tax system and new financial regulations to keep the economy going during wartime and to rebuild it after the war.

"The weather is beautiful alas we hardly ever notice it anymore. The skies are clear but not above Kyiv. Not above Kyiv and other cities of our country," Zelensky said at the start of his address as he spoke from the outside presidential palace in Kyiv while referring to the morning bombardment of targets in the capital by the Russian forces.

News agencies have reported quoting authorities that at least one person was killed when a Russian shell smashed into an apartment block in Kyiv on Monday (March 14).

A second person was killed by falling debris after a missile strike on another part of the Ukrainian capital.

Three Russian rockets also hit the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv. There were no immediate reports of any deaths at the factory.

Meanwhile, Zelensky is set to a virtual address to US Congress on Wednesday (March 16) as the western ally comes under intense shelling from Russia.

House leader Nancy Pelosi and her Senate counterpart Chuck Schumer said in a joint letter to lawmakers said, "We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky's address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy."

