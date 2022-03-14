Ukraine under attack: Kremlin doesn't rule out taking 'full control' of major Ukraine cities

As Russia and Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, the Kremlin said on Monday (March 14) that it may still opt to take control of large cities in Ukraine.

News agencies have reported that the Russian military is advancing steadily towards several major urban hubs in its pro-Western neighbour.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "Putin gave orders to hold back on any immediate assault on large cities because the civilian losses would be large."

Peskov added that the defence ministry, however, "does not rule out the possibility of putting large cities, which are already almost fully encircled, under its full control".

Peskov said that exceptions would be made for areas "used for humanitarian evacuations. "US and EU leaders it seems are forcing Russia towards an assault of large Ukrainian cities to hold our country responsible for civilian deaths," he added.

Meanwhile, Peskov further denied reports that Russia has asked China for military aid. He said that Russia has the potential to conduct an operation in Ukraine, and has not asked for assistance from other countries.

Financial Times newspaper cited US officials on Monday and claimed that Russia had asked China for military ​equipment to ​support its operation in Ukraine.

Peskov told reporters, "Newspapers are now writing a lot, you should not take it as a primary source. Russia has an independent potential to continue the operation, as we said, it is developing according to the plan and will be completed on time and in full."

(With inputs from agnencies)