At least 85 children killed, 100 wounded so far in Ukraine, says attorney general

Ukraine’s attorney general's office in an official statement said that at least 85 children lost their lives so far. "As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian federation, as of the morning of March 13, 85 children have been killed and almost 100 wounded in Ukraine. Most victims were in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions," read the statement.

It further said that on March 11, a civilian car was shot dead while the occupiers were trying to evacuate. "As a result of the shelling, a young child died," read the statement.

As the situation intensifies, a total of 369 educational institutions have been damaged and 57 have been destroyed so far.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland. Reports said at least 35 people were killed in the attack and 130 injured.

Also read | It's not for free, says Zelensky on Western arms sale to Ukraine

According to the Russian defence ministry, it had targeted weapons depots which were reportedly supplied by foreign nations. The Russian ministry claimed it had killed "180 foreign mercenaries".

The attack took place at the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security which is just 25 km from the Polish border. US Secretary of state Anthony Blinken condemned the attack saying the "brutality must stop".

After the attack, President Zelensky warned NATO nations saying that it was "only a matter of time before Russian rockets" would fall on NATO territory while repeating his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)