US Vice President JD Vance called the birthright citizenship of America the "dumbest immigration policy in the world" on Sunday (Jan 26) in his first interview since taking office with CBS News.

A federal judge blocked the attempt to eliminate the birthright citizenship by the US President Donald Trump this week calling the attempt "blatantly unconstitutional." Birthright citizenship is part of the American constitution, which says "all persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Vance said he "obviously disagrees with that judge". He said, "We're saying that that carve out should apply to anybody who doesn't plan to stay here."

"If you come here on vacation and you have a baby in an American hospital, that baby doesn't become an American citizen. If you're an illegal alien and you come here temporarily, hopefully, your child does not become an American citizen by just having been born on American soil," the VP further added.

When it was mentioned that the United States is a nation of immigrants, Vance said he agrees that the country was founded by some immigrants and settlers but that does not mean that after 240 years, America "has to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world".

"No country says that temporary visitors—their children will be given complete access to the benefits and blessings of American citizenship," Vance added.

(With inputs from agencies)