Italian Jannik Sinner beat Germany's Alexander Zverev for his second consecutive Australian Open title on Sunday (Jan 26). Defending champions Sinner won the final 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in straight-sets and joined Rafael Nadal as the only player since 2006 to defend his maiden grand slam title. Sinner had beaten Daniil Medvedev in 2024 Australian Open final for his maiden grand slam title.

How much prize money Jannik Sinner earned?

Sinner earned Australian $3.5 million in prize money after defeating Zverev in the final which is equivalent to US $2.2 million or INR 17.5 crore approximately.

Australian Open women's singles winner Madison Keys also won the same amount after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Saturday (Jan 25).

Australian Open 2025 runner-up prize money

Zverev, who ended up as the runner up after defeat in Australian Open 2025 men's singles final, took home Australian $1.9 million or US $1.2 million (INR 9.6 crore approx).

Belarusian Aryan Sabalenka, who broke the racquet after the loss to Keys, also took home the same prize money as Zverev.

Australian Open 2025 semi-finalist prize money

The four semi-finalists, two each in men's and women's singles event, took home Australian $1.1 million or US $690,000 (INR 5.9 crore approx).

In men's singles, Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton were the semi-finalists while in women's event Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa were the ones to loss semi-final.

Australian Open 2025 team event prize Money

The doubles teams champions in Australian Open 2025, that is men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles, won Australian $810,000 per team or US $511,515 (INR 4 crore approx) for the win while the runners-up took home Australian $440,000 or US $277,860 (INR 2.4 crore).

Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara beat Simone Bolelli and AndreaVavassori in men's doubles final; Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova beat Hsieh Su-wei and Jeļena Ostapenko in women's doubles final while Olivia Gadecki and John Peers won the mixed doubles final against Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith.