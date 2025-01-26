Aryna Sabalenka was distraught and upset after losing the Australian Open 2025 women's singles final against American Madison Keys on Saturday (Jan 25). The Belarusian player had lost the first set 3-6 but came back strongly to win the second one 6-2. In the third set, however, Keys was at her best and went on to win it 7-5.

Sabalenka smashes racquet

Sabalenka was clearly upset with her loss and went on to smash her racquet before burying her head in a towel. Have a look at the moment below:

Racket destroyed, head in towel. Gotta feel for Sabalenka. pic.twitter.com/CB855bInFI — Tennis GIFs🎾🎥 (tip jar🫙📌) (@tennis_gifs) January 25, 2025

Sabalenka, who was two-time defending champion at the Australian Open 2025, did give the due credit to Keys in her post-match speech.

“Should I say anything to my team? As always, that's your fault guys. I don't want to see you for the next week. I really hate you. No, thank you so much for everything you do for me and blah blah blah. I think we did our best, just Madison was playing incredible. Anyway, I love you. Even though we lost,” she said.

Keys, for whom it was the maiden grand slam win, said: “I have wanted this for so long, and I have been in a grand slam final, it did not go my way. I didn't know if I was going to be able to get back to this position to try and win a trophy again, and my team believed in me every step of the way, so thank you so much. They believed in me when I didn't believe in myself and helped me every step of the way. Last year was so tough with some really bad injuries, and I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it again and to be here and have this trophy and also be able to do it with my husband, who is kind of dazed and confused over there. I love you all so much and I cannot wait for more.”