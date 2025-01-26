Serbian Novak Djokovic shared a heartfelt message for Alexander Zverev after the German player lost Australian Open 2025 Final against Jannik Sinner on Sunday (Jan 26). After losing the first set 3-6, Zverev showed fight in the second set and took it to tie-break but Sinner went on to win 7-6. The Italian won the third set 6-3 again for his second consecutive Australian Open title.

Djokovic's message to Zverev

Djokovic, who had retired from semi-final against Zverev, asked the German to 'keep believing' while congratulating Sinner for the win on his Instagram story.

"Sasha, keep believing my friend! You have IT in you," wrote Djokovic in his story. Watch it below:

Djokovic's heartfelt message to Zverev Photograph: (Instagram/NovakDjokovic)

This was the third time that the German ended up losing a grand slam final after ending up as a runner-up in French Open 2024 and US Open 2020.

Zverev, after the straight-sets loss, was in tears before Sinner consoled him. The German also acknowledged that 'he is not good enough' in the post-match presentation speech.

"I want to thank my team," Zverev said after loss. "We are trying to do the right work, I am just not good enough. It is as simple as that. I really appreciate what everyone has done for the past three years, back from my ankle injury to playing Grand Slam finals again. I really appreciate everything they have done and would not be here without them," he added.

Sinner, on the other hand, joined Spain's Rafael Nadal in elite company. During the win on Sunday, top seed Sinner also became the first player since 1973 to register 10 consecutive straight sets victories against top-10 opponents.

Sinner is also only the eighth player in the open era to win his first three grand slam finals, along with Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg, Gustavo Kuerten, Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, and Carlos Alcaraz.